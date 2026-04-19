Paul Reed News: Back to bench
Reed will come off the bench for Sunday's Game 1 against the Magic, Eric Vincent of ClutchPoints.com reports.
This is an expected move with Jalen Duren healthy again. Reed was sharp in a spot start for the regular season finale with 26 points (11-11 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in 21 minutes.
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