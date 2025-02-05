Paul Reed News: Balanced outing in limited time

Reed posted seven points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across eight minutes during Wednesday's 118-115 loss to the Cavaliers.

Reed played in a team-low minute total Wednesday, but made the most of his time on the floor by finishing as one of two Pistons bench players with at least five points and five rebounds. Reed has hauled in six or more boards in four contests, adding at least seven points in three of those outings.