Paul Reed News: Barely visible in loss
Reed recorded no counting stats in one minute during Saturday's 121-113 loss to Orlando.
Reed was a non-factor in the loss, playing fewer than 10 minutes for the sixth straight game. With both Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart healthy, Reed's role has evaporated in recent times. He is no longer an every-night part of the rotation, something that will only change should those ahead of him be forced to miss time.
