Paul Reed News: Double-double in OT loss
Reed finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's 114-110 overtime loss to the Thunder.
Making his first start since Feb. 19 with Jalen Duren (knee) and Isaiah Stewart (calf) both unavailable, Reed delivered his third double-double of the season while scoring at least 20 points for the first time since Feb. 11. The 26-year-old center has chipped in double-digit points in five of the last eight games as he handles a bigger role in the frontcourt in Stewart's absence, averaging 12.1 points, 4.8 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals in just 18.5 minutes over that stretch while shooting 58.5 percent from the floor.
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