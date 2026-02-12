Paul Reed News: Hits for 22 in Wednesday's start

Reed produced 22 points (10-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-95 win over the Raptors.

With Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart both suspended in the wake of Monday's brawl with the Hornets, Reed made his first start since Jan. 10. He delivered a dominant defensive performance while producing his best scoring effort since Nov. 12, when he erupted for a season-high 28 against the Bulls. Duren is set to miss only one more game, but Stewart has been shelved until March 3, so Reed should see elevated usage into next month. The 26-year-old center has scored in double digits in three straight games, averaging 15.3 points, 4.7 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 threes.