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Paul Reed News: Increased role in Game 5 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Reed logged 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime loss to the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Reed played the entire fourth quarter, as well as the overtime period, supplanting Jalen Duren, who once again struggled to have any sort of tangible impact. While Reed was able to provide the team with some much-needed energy, it was not enough as Detroit snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, falling to a 3-2 series deficit.

Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons
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