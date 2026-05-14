Paul Reed News: Increased role in Game 5 loss
Reed logged 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 117-113 overtime loss to the Cavaliers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Reed played the entire fourth quarter, as well as the overtime period, supplanting Jalen Duren, who once again struggled to have any sort of tangible impact. While Reed was able to provide the team with some much-needed energy, it was not enough as Detroit snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, falling to a 3-2 series deficit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Reed See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Showdown Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Single-Game Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 13Yesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 1232 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3144 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3144 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Reed See More