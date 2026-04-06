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Paul Reed News: Joining first unit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 4:18pm

Reed is starting Monday's game against the Magic.

Reed will slide into the starting lineup Monday with Tobias Harris (knee) sidelined. Reed impressed in his last chance to start March 30 against the Thunder, when he finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks in 34 minutes.

Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons
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