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Paul Reed News: Limited to eight minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 8:22am

Reed ended Sunday's 125-94 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with four points (2-5 FG), four rebounds and one assist across eight minutes.

Reed rarely saw big workloads for the Pistons and started just 11 regular-season games, but he was a very reliable reserve center. Across 65 regular-season contests, he shot 61.7 percent from the field for averages of 7.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.9 steals in 13.9 minutes per contest.

Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons
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