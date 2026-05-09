Paul Reed News: Makes first appearance of series

Reed tallied 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-3 FT) and three rebounds over 10 minutes during the Pistons' 116-109 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Reed was a healthy DNP for the first two games of the series, but the veteran big man checked in during the third quarter of Saturday's game. He made an immediate impact off the bench, connecting on all of his shots from both the field and charity stripe, and his plus-11 point differential was second-best on the Pistons behind Ausar Thompson (plus-12). Given his solid play off the bench in Game 3, Reed should be part of Detroit's rotation for Game 4 on Monday.