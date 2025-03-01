Paul Reed News: Muted role continues

Reed racked up two points (2-2 FT) and two rebounds across four minutes during Saturday's 115-94 victory over the Nets.

Reed continues to play very limited minutes off the bench, having played fewer than 10 minutes in 11 of the past 14 games, failing to touch the floor in five of those. With Jalen Duren playing the best basketball of his young career, Reed is simply an emergency option, if and when Isaiah Stewart is struggling as the backup center.