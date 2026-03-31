Paul Reed News: Not starting Tuesday
Reed won't start in Tuesday's game against Toronto.
With Jalen Duren (knee) out, Reed got the start in Monday's 114-110 overtime loss to Oklahoma City, finishing with 21 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal. However, with Duren back in the lineup, Reed will return to the bench, likely limiting him to roughly 15-20 minutes of work.
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