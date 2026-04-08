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Paul Reed News: Not starting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Reed won't start in Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.

Reed got the start in Monday's 123-107 loss to Orlando, finishing with nine points, six rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes. However, with Tobias Harris (knee) available, Reed will come off the bench.

Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons
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