Paul Reed News: Not starting Wednesday
Reed won't start in Wednesday's game against Milwaukee.
Reed got the start in Monday's 123-107 loss to Orlando, finishing with nine points, six rebounds, two assists and one block across 19 minutes. However, with Tobias Harris (knee) available, Reed will come off the bench.
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