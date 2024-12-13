Paul Reed News: Plays 15 minutes in blowout loss

Reed closed with four points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one block in 15 minutes during Thursday's 123-99 loss to the Celtics.

With Jalen Duren (wrist) sidelined, the 25-year-old worked his way into the rotation behind Isaiah Stewart. Reed tied his season-high mark in minutes Thursday, though he shouldn't see much playing time when Duren returns. Reed has averaged 4.8 points and 1.9 rebounds across 10.3 minutes per game in 12 regular-season appearances.