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Paul Reed News: Productive despite limited role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Reed registered 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 17 minutes during Saturday's 109-87 victory over Minnesota.

Reed continues to play a secondary role despite the absence of Isaiah Stewart (calf), yet he was able to chip in across the board against what ended up being a favorable opponent. While he does have what might be considered elite per-minute upside, Reed simply isn't seeing enough of the court to be considered a must-add player. At this point, he can be streamed in when the schedule works in his favor, keeping in mind that Stewart is seemingly nearing a return.

Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons
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