Paul Reed News: Rare appearance in win

Reed closed with zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds over two minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 victory over the Wizards.

Reed left the bench for the first time in the past four games, continuing his disappointing season. Despite his per-minute abilities, Reed is firmly placed behind both Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart as the third-string center. Given Reed has played a grand total of just 38 minutes over the past nine games, there is no reason to think he will be challenging either player for his spot in the rotation.