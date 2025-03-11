Paul Reed News: Rare appearance in win
Reed closed with zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds over two minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 victory over the Wizards.
Reed left the bench for the first time in the past four games, continuing his disappointing season. Despite his per-minute abilities, Reed is firmly placed behind both Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart as the third-string center. Given Reed has played a grand total of just 38 minutes over the past nine games, there is no reason to think he will be challenging either player for his spot in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now