Paul Reed News: Scores in double figures
Reed provided 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals in 18 minutes during Saturday's 116-93 win over the 76ers.
Reed provided a solid boost off the bench Saturday, and he was far more involved across the board than in his previous showing, when he was held to four points and four rebounds in 16 minutes Thursday against Minnesota. The DePaul product has scored in double figures in four of his last five appearances and is averaging 11.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks in 19.6 minutes during this stretch.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Reed See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 316 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?7 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 289 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Reed See More