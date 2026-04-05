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Paul Reed News: Scores in double figures

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Reed provided 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals in 18 minutes during Saturday's 116-93 win over the 76ers.

Reed provided a solid boost off the bench Saturday, and he was far more involved across the board than in his previous showing, when he was held to four points and four rebounds in 16 minutes Thursday against Minnesota. The DePaul product has scored in double figures in four of his last five appearances and is averaging 11.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 blocks in 19.6 minutes during this stretch.

Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons
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