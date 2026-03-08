Paul Reed News: Sees garbage-time run
Reed registered 10 points (3-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over six minutes during Sunday's 121-110 loss to the Heat.
With Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart both back in the fold for the Pistons, Reed is back to being buried as the third-string center on the depth chart. Reed has appeared in just two of Detroit's last two contests, and all of his production came in the fourth quarter of Sunday's blowout. He's averaging 8.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 13.6 minutes per tilt in his last seven games, shooting 58.5 percent from the field.
