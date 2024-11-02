Paul Reed News: Sees playing time in blowout loss

Reed logged five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over seven minutes during Friday's 128-98 loss to the Knicks.

Reed has only played in two of Detroit's six outings so far in 2024-25. However, with Friday's game being a blowout, the 25-year-old big man was able to log seven minutes of action. Still, unless there are significant injuries ahead of him in the depth chart, Reed is unlikely to garner significant fantasy interest.