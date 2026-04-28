Paul Reed headshot

Paul Reed News: Slides back out of rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 8:53am

Reed (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Pistons' 94-88 loss to the Magic in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series.

After seeing action in each of the Pistons' final 20 games of the regular season, Reed has essentially fallen out of the rotation through Detroit's first four playoff contests while head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has leaned almost exclusively on Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart as the team's options at center. Reed has appeared in just two of the four games of the series, making a 45-second cameo in garbage time of a Game 2 win and then logging seven minutes in Game 3, when Duren contended with foul trouble.

Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Reed See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Reed See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 12
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
28 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
28 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
29 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
29 days ago