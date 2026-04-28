Paul Reed News: Slides back out of rotation

Reed (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Monday in the Pistons' 94-88 loss to the Magic in Game 4 of the first-round playoff series.

After seeing action in each of the Pistons' final 20 games of the regular season, Reed has essentially fallen out of the rotation through Detroit's first four playoff contests while head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has leaned almost exclusively on Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart as the team's options at center. Reed has appeared in just two of the four games of the series, making a 45-second cameo in garbage time of a Game 2 win and then logging seven minutes in Game 3, when Duren contended with foul trouble.