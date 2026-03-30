Paul Reed headshot

Paul Reed News: Starting sans Duren

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Reed will start Monday's game against the Thunder.

With Jalen Duren (knee) sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set, Reed will step into the starting five. As a starter this season (eight games), the big man has averaged 13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks in 27.8 minutes per contest.

Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons
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