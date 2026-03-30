Paul Reed News: Starting sans Duren
Reed will start Monday's game against the Thunder.
With Jalen Duren (knee) sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set, Reed will step into the starting five. As a starter this season (eight games), the big man has averaged 13.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks in 27.8 minutes per contest.
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