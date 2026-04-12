Paul Reed News: Starting sans Duren

Reed will start Sunday's game against the Pacers.

With Jalen Duren (knee) out, Reed will get the starting nod in Detroit's regular-season finale. As a starter this season (10 games), the big man has averaged 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 steals across 27.5 minutes per contest.