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Paul Reed News: Starting sans Duren

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Reed will start Sunday's game against the Pacers.

With Jalen Duren (knee) out, Reed will get the starting nod in Detroit's regular-season finale. As a starter this season (10 games), the big man has averaged 14.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 steals across 27.5 minutes per contest.

Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons
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