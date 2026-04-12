Paul Reed News: Stellar performance in win
Reed recorded 26 points (11-11 FG, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in 21 minutes during Sunday's 133-121 win over the Pacers.
Reed put together a flawless performance Sunday, logging a game-high 26 points without missing a shot or committing a turnover. On top of an impressive offensive display, Reed was productive on the defensive end, sending back three shots and collecting three steals. With Detroit now entering the playoffs, Reed's role figures to decrease, but he enters the postseason in outstanding form.
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