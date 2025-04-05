Paul Reed News: Sticks in rotation Saturday

Reed contributed two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists across 11 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

Reed remained in the rotation, playing as the primary backup behind Isaiah Stewart after Jalen Duren was a late scratch due to a leg issue. While Reed has now logged double-digit minutes in four straight games, his production has been largely underwhelming. During that time, he has averaged just 3.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per contest.