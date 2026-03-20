Paul Reed headshot

Paul Reed News: Strong line off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Reed accumulated 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 21 minutes during Thursday's 117-95 win over the Wizards.

Reed put together an impressive display with Isaiah Stewart (calf) still on the shelf for Detroit. Reed's per-minute upside is very strong, so as long as the minutes are there, he'll be on the streaming radar.

Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons
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