Paul Reed News: Underwhelming in win

Reed produced 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes during Tuesday's 130-117 victory over the Wizards.

Despite Isaiah Stewart's continued absence due to a calf injury, Reed failed to make a significant impact. In two games without Stewart, Reed has logged 11 and 13 minutes, averaging 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. At this point, there are likely better streaming options available in most leagues.