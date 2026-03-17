Paul Reed News: Underwhelming in win
Reed produced 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes during Tuesday's 130-117 victory over the Wizards.
Despite Isaiah Stewart's continued absence due to a calf injury, Reed failed to make a significant impact. In two games without Stewart, Reed has logged 11 and 13 minutes, averaging 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. At this point, there are likely better streaming options available in most leagues.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Reed See More
-
General NBA Article
10 Under-the-Radar Fantasy Basketball Streamers to Boost Deep-League Rosters20 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 2322 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 2124 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1926 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1926 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Reed See More