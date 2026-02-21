Paul Reed News: Won't start Saturday
Reed won't start against the Bulls on Saturday.
With Jalen Duren (suspension) back in the lineup, Reed will retreat to the second unit. The big man has averaged 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds across 16.5 minutes per game in four appearances off the bench this month.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Reed See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 192 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 192 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1735 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1042 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, January 745 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Reed See More