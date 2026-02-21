Paul Reed headshot

Paul Reed News: Won't start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Reed won't start against the Bulls on Saturday.

With Jalen Duren (suspension) back in the lineup, Reed will retreat to the second unit. The big man has averaged 8.8 points and 4.5 rebounds across 16.5 minutes per game in four appearances off the bench this month.

Paul Reed
Detroit Pistons
More Stats & News
