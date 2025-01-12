Paul Watson Injury: Out sick Sunday

Watson (illness) was unavailable in Sunday's G League 130-113 win over Santa Cruz.

After logging 18 minutes during Friday's loss to the G League Spurs, Watson was out sick Sunday and can be labeled day-to-day moving ahead given the nature of his ailment. The 30-year-old journeyman wing has been a steady presence in Valley's rotation across 19 appearances (three starts) this season, averaging 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 25.2 minutes.