Paul Watson News: Decent output in start

Watson collected 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Watson has now started back-to-back games for the Memphis Hustle. For the G League regular season, the 31-year-old swingman is averaging 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 25.9 minutes per game (22 contests).