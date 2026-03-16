Paul Watson News: Decent output in start
Watson collected 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-109 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Watson has now started back-to-back games for the Memphis Hustle. For the G League regular season, the 31-year-old swingman is averaging 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 25.9 minutes per game (22 contests).
Paul Watson
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