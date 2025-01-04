Paul Watson News: Double-doubles in G League

Watson recorded 18 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 125-120 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Watson scored in double figures for the first time since Dec. 16 and scored his most points since dropping a season-high 29 on the Santa Cruz Warriors on Dec. 5. He also set season-high marks in rebounds and assists, recording his first double-double of the campaign.