Paul Watson News: Flirts with double-double

Watson finished with 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes during Thursday's 132-128 overtime win against the G League San Diego Clippers.

Watson didn't get off to a great start from beyond the arc in his first three games (6-for-24), but he proved that he can be effective from downtown Thursday evening. He also set a top mark in rebounds, falling one shy of his first double-double of the season.