Paul Watson News: Game-high 29 points

Watson produced 29 points (11-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Thursday's 121-118 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

After scoring only four points against the Stars on Wednesday, Watson exploded for a season-high 29 points in the second half of the Valley Suns' back-to-back set. If Jalen Bridges (undisclosed) remains out, Watson figures to see more usage moving forward.