Paul Watson News: Held scoreless in loss

Watson (illness) failed to score (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt) and recorded two rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes Sunday during the G League Valley Suns' 120-112 loss to the Raptors 905.

Watson missed his club's matchup Jan. 12 against Santa Cruz due to an illness but has appeared in three straight matchups since. He's experiencing a drought on the offensive end of late, totaling two points in 35 minutes over his last two games.