Paul Watson News: Logs 15 points off bench Sunday

Watson posted 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes of Sunday's 114-112 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Watson made an impact mostly in terms of offensive production at Mexico City, scoring his second-most points in the last 13 games. The veteran has been a constant second-unit option throughout the regular season, averaging 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.