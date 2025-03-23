Paul Watson News: Logs 15 points off bench Sunday
Watson posted 15 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes of Sunday's 114-112 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Watson made an impact mostly in terms of offensive production at Mexico City, scoring his second-most points in the last 13 games. The veteran has been a constant second-unit option throughout the regular season, averaging 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest.
Paul Watson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now