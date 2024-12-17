Paul Watson News: Nails three triples in loss

Watson recorded 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 117-104 loss to the Stockton Kings of the G League.

Watson played the fourth-most minutes of any Suns player despite coming off the bench in Monday's loss. The 29-year-old guard is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 26.8 minutes across his 11 outings this season.