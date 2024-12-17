Paul Watson News: Nails three triples in loss
Watson recorded 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 117-104 loss to the Stockton Kings of the G League.
Watson played the fourth-most minutes of any Suns player despite coming off the bench in Monday's loss. The 29-year-old guard is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 26.8 minutes across his 11 outings this season.
Paul Watson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now