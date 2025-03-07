Fantasy Basketball
Paul Watson headshot

Paul Watson News: Rare double-digit scoring effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Watson ended with 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 G League win over the Captial City Go-Go.

Watson scored in double figures for just the second time in his last seven games Thursday. The journeyman swingman has come off the bench in 21 of his 24 outings during the G League regular season, averaging 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 22.5 minutes as a reserve.

Paul Watson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
