Paul Watson News: Season-high 21 points off bench

Watson totaled 21 points (7-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and three steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 119-101 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Watson caught fire from deep en route to a team- and season-high 21 points off the bench, extending his double-digit scoring streak to three games. During that stretch, Watson has gone 11-for-15 from beyond the arc.