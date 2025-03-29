Paul Watson News: Stellar showing from downtown

Watson tallied 26 points (8-11 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes Thursday during the G League Valley Suns' 134-107 win over the Texas Legends.

Watson did nearly all of his damage from beyond the arc, leading his team with eight made treys and finishing second in scoring behind Jaden Shackelford's 27-point performance. Watson's eight buried threes marks a new regular-season high for the 30-year-old, beating his previous best of four, a number he's reached five times during the season.