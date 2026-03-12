Paul Zilinskas News: Puts up season-high 19 points
Zilinskas collected 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 124-120 G League loss to the Raptors 905.
Zilinskas scored a season-high 19 points Thursday. The undrafted rookie is carving out a solid role for himself since joining the Westchester Knicks, averaging 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.2 minutes per game over his last 17 contests (three starts).
Paul Zilinskas
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now