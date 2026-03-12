Paul Zilinskas News: Puts up season-high 19 points

Zilinskas collected 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Thursday's 124-120 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Zilinskas scored a season-high 19 points Thursday. The undrafted rookie is carving out a solid role for himself since joining the Westchester Knicks, averaging 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.2 minutes per game over his last 17 contests (three starts).