Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard Injury: Dealing with thumb sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 18, 2024 at 2:33pm

Pritchard is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left thumb sprain, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Pritchard has yet to miss a game this season, but he's coming off a poor performance against the Raptors on Saturday. Before the dud, Pritchard averaged 17.3 points, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.8 minutes per game across his prior 12 appearances. If he's sidelined, Jordan Walsh and Sam Hauser would be candidates for increased roles.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now