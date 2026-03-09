Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 2:29pm

Pritchard (neck) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Pritchard is in jeopardy of missing just his second game of the season and his first since Jan. 17 due to neck spasms. If the 28-year-old guard is unable to suit up, Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez would be candidates for increased playing time off the bench, while Ron Harper could enter the rotation.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
