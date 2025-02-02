Fantasy Basketball
Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard Injury: Out Sunday due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 2:19pm

Pritchard (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Pritchard was a late addition to the injury report and will miss his first game of the season. In his absence, Sam Hauser and Jaden Springer are candidates for extra minutes. Pritchard's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Cleveland.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
