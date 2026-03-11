Payton Pritchard Injury: Probable for Thursday
Pritchard is probable for Thursday's game against the Thunder due to a neck spasm, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.
After missing Tuesday's loss to the Spurs, Pritchard is now expected to return to the floor Thursday. The sharpshooter has averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per contest in his last six games.
