Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard Injury: Probable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Pritchard is probable for Thursday's game against the Thunder due to a neck spasm, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

After missing Tuesday's loss to the Spurs, Pritchard is now expected to return to the floor Thursday. The sharpshooter has averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 30.4 minutes per contest in his last six games.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
