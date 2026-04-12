Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard Injury: Sidelined Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Pritchard (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Pritchard drew the doubtful tag for Sunday's regular-season finale due to left foot plantar fasciitis, and he'll indeed be sidelined as the Celtics prepare for their playoff run. The sixth-year guard started in a career-high 50 regular-season games, but he returned to a bench role in early February after Anfernee Simons (wrist) was traded to the Bulls in exchange for Nikola Vucevic (finger). Pritchard was still effective in his sixth-man role, and across 31 outings (two starts) since Feb. 3, he averaged 17.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.9 threes over 32.0 minutes per game while connecting on 41.7 percent of his field-goal attempts from beyond the arc. Dalano Banton, Max Shulga and Baylor Scheierman will all handle more responsibilities against Orlando in Pritchard's absence.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 30
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
16 days ago