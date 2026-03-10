Payton Pritchard Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Pritchard is out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to a neck spasm.
The sharpshooter is out for only the second time all year Tuesday, and he'll look to heal up in time for Thursday's showdown with the defending-champion Thunder. With Pritchard sidelined, extra field-goal opportunities should head into the direction of Baylor Scheierman and Sam Hauser on the wing.
