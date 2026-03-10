Payton Pritchard headshot

Payton Pritchard Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Pritchard is out for Tuesday's game against the Spurs due to a neck spasm.

The sharpshooter is out for only the second time all year Tuesday, and he'll look to heal up in time for Thursday's showdown with the defending-champion Thunder. With Pritchard sidelined, extra field-goal opportunities should head into the direction of Baylor Scheierman and Sam Hauser on the wing.

Payton Pritchard
Boston Celtics
