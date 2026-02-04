Pritchard came off the Celtics' bench for a second consecutive game despite Jaylen Brown (hamstring\/knee) being ruled out for Wednesday's contest. Pritchard was still effective in his bench role, connecting on five three-pointers or more for the ninth time this season while finishing as the Celtics' second-leading scorer behind Derrick White (28 points). Pritchard -- who won the 2024-25 Sixth Man of the Year award -- has scored 53 points over his last two outings, and he gives the Celtics a much-needed ball handler off the bench after Boston shipped Anfernee Simons to Chicago on Tuesday in exchange for Nikola Vucevic.