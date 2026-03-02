Payton Pritchard News: Big night vs. Milwaukee

Pritchard closed with 25 points (10-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 108-81 victory over the Bucks.

Pritchard responded in a big way after being held scoreless in Sunday's win over the Sixers. He was particularly dialed in from beyond the arc, where he tacked on 15 of his 25 points. Pritchard was also effective as a distributor, as he posted his highest assist total since Dec. 20.