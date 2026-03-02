Payton Pritchard News: Big night vs. Milwaukee
Pritchard closed with 25 points (10-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt), four rebounds and nine assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 108-81 victory over the Bucks.
Pritchard responded in a big way after being held scoreless in Sunday's win over the Sixers. He was particularly dialed in from beyond the arc, where he tacked on 15 of his 25 points. Pritchard was also effective as a distributor, as he posted his highest assist total since Dec. 20.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 1Yesterday
-
General NBA Article
Five Bold Post-All-Star NBA Predictions That Will Reshape Fantasy Basketball11 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3031 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, January 1942 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, January 1744 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Pritchard See More