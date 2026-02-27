Payton Pritchard News: Bounces back Friday
Pritchard posted 22 points (9-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six assists and one steal over 28 minutes during the Celtics' 148-111 win over the Nets on Friday.
Pritchard entered Friday's game having gone 3-for-19 from the field over his last two outings (including 1-for-8 from three-point range), but he was much better against Brooklyn. He co-led the Celtics in three-pointers made and finished as the team's third-leading scorer behind Jaylen Brown and Nikola Vucevic (28 points each). Pritchard has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his last 15 games and has embraced his return to a reserve role over the Celtics' last 10 contests after starting each of his first 48 appearances of the 2025-26 regular season.
