Payton Pritchard News: Bounces back in win

Pritchard finished Wednesday's 139-114 victory over Brooklyn with 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes.

Pritchard shot just 2-for-8 from the field in his last appearance Tuesday against the Hawks, but he made up for it with a big night Wednesday. He led the Boston bench with 23 points and set top marks on the season in rebounds and assists. Pritchard has now reached the 20-point threshold three times in November.