Payton Pritchard News: Busts out of slump in win

Pritchard had 22 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 115-113 win over the Nets.

After shooting just 28.9 percent from the floor over his past four games, Pritchard broke out of his slump Saturday and stepped up for a short-handed Celtics team that was without Derrick White (knee). Jaylen Brown also went down with back spasms during this one, so Pritchard could be in line for an expanded role if the former cannot suit up for Tuesday's meeting with the Nets. Over his last eight games, Pritchard has averaged 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.8 three-pointers in 29.3 minutes while shooting 44.8 percent from deep.