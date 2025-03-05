Payton Pritchard News: Cleared to play against Portland
Pritchard (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against Portland, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Pritchard was probable due to left hip flexor tightness, so it's not a surprise that he'll be available Wednesday. With the Celtics missing three starters against the Blazers, the 2020 first-rounder should see a substantial boost in ball-handling duties off the bench. Pritchard has averaged 14.3 points, 2.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 3.8 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes through six games since the All-Star break.
